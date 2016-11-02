Sports medicine practice joins White Plains Hospital

Three physicians in practice at Westchester Sport and Spine in White Plains have joined the orthopedics team at White Plains Hospital Physician Associates, hospital officials announced this week. They are orthopedic surgeons Rick Weinstein and Michael Gott and physiatrist Syed Rahman.

Their practice at 1133 Westchester Ave. will be known as White Plains Hospital Physician Associates-Westchester Sport and Spine.

The specialists, with a combined 33 years of experience in orthopedics and sports medicine, focus on conservative, non-operative treatments for most conditions, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Weinstein is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine, with subspecialty training in knee and shoulder surgery, including minimally invasive surgery and arthroscopy. In addition to his Westchester practice, he has been a ringside physician for 18 years, working boxing matches at venues including Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and Foxwoods Casino. A panel physician for the New York State Athletic Commission, Weinstein also works cage-side for mixed martial arts events.

Gott is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in conditions of the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hip, knee and ankle, including traumatic and sports-related injuries as well as arthritic conditions. Outside the office, he is team physician for Yorktown High School athletics and previously worked as a team physician for Troy University and the University of Alabama. He has been a member of the National Ski Patrol since 1995.

Rahman is a fellowship-trained physiatrist and pain management specialist with subspecialty training in musculoskeletal and interventional pain medicine. He received a postgraduate degree in medicine from the University of London after attending Dhaka Medical College at the University of Dhaka in Bangladesh. Rahman completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at the State University of New York at Stony Brook and fellowship training in musculoskeletal and interventional pain medicine at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse.

Print