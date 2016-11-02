Palisades Hudson will leave Scarsdale for downtown Stamford

Palisades Hudson Financial Group LLC, a fee-only wealth management and financial planning firm, will relocate its Northeast office from Scarsdale to downtown Stamford in January, the 24-year-old firm announced on Tuesday.

Palisades Hudson, which manages $1.2 billion of client assets and has nine employees in Westchester, has leased a 5,125-square-foot space at First Stamford Place, a three-building, approximately 795,000-square-foot office complex owned by Empire State Realty Trust. The office complex adjoins the Stamford Transportation Center. The firm has been based since 2002 at 2 Overhill Road in Scarsdale.

Larry M. Elkin, president and founder of Palisades Hudson, in a press release said Stamford “has excellent office space, downtown amenities and a business environment as a suburban corporate hub, providing easy access for our clients in New York City and its northern suburbs. After nearly a quarter-century in Westchester County, we see that Stamford and Fairfield County offer a similarly affluent community where our tax and wealth planning skills are in great demand, without taking us far from the many friends and clients we have gained in Westchester.”

With the move to Stamford, the firm will designate its Florida office in Fort Lauderdale as its new company headquarters. Other offices are in Atlanta, Ga.; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Ore.

Palisades Hudson serves clients in more than 25 states and several countries. Services range from tax-return preparation and household financial management to investment management to operating real estate and energy investment companies.

