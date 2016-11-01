Norwalk Hospital opens new Whittingham Cancer Center

Norwalk Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 1 for its 35,000-square-foot C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham Cancer Center, part of the largest expansion project in the hospital’s nearly 125-year history.

More than 400 people toured the new Whittingham Center, whose features include an outdoor healing garden for patients, families and caregivers; contemporary consultation rooms and patient space with media and refreshments; two private infusion suites; 18 light-filled infusion bays with views of Long Island Sound; a dedicated CT Simulator; and two state-of-the-art linear accelerators.

The center also includes areas for patient support services and for the hospital’s extensive clinical trials and collaborative research with nationally recognized cancer research centers.

As long-time supporters of Norwalk Hospital, the late C. Anthony and Jean Whittingham of Stamford were instrumental in the creation of the original Whittingham Cancer Center in 1997. Since then, the Whittingham family has committed $4.5 million in support of cancer care services at Norwalk Hospital.

“My family wants to help our community and carry on my parents’ legacy,” said Andrew Whittingham, the couple’s son, who serves as vice chairman of the Norwalk Hospital Board of Trustees and vice chairman of the board of directors of Western Connecticut Health Network. “Until a cure is found, our hope is that with compassionate care, peaceful surroundings, and access to the latest cancer research and technology, patients and families find the journey more manageable.”

