Greenwich real estate exec named top Clinton fundraiser in Connecticut

Richard Richman, chairman and founder of the Greenwich-based Richman Group Inc. , has topped the list of Hillary Clinton’s Connecticut fundraisers.

According to data from the Center for Responsive Politics , Richman and his wife Ellen Schapps Richman, an adjunct professor at Columbia Business School and former vice president of Wyeth Corporation, brought in more than $1 million to the Clinton campaign, primarily through from a $33,000-a-plate fundraiser that featured an appearance by Clinton.

Richman’s support for Clinton appears to include some influence on her domestic economic agenda: he is a founder and former president and chairman of the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition, and advocacy group that champions the use of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to finance rental housing, and Clinton has based her housing policy proposals on expanding the LIHTC program to provide more housing opportunities in markets where affordability in housing is scant.

The Richmans have used their Greenwich estate for high-profile fundraising events for the Democratic Party, with guests of honor including President Barack Obama and Connecticut’s Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy.

