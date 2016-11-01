Brookfield, Bridgeport receiving housing bonds

Ridgefield and Bridgeport are among the towns receiving a total of $276 million in bonds this month to finance single-family mortgages and affordable multifamily rental housing.

The bonds are being issued by the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority, with RBC Capital Markets serving as the lead underwriter.

On Nov. 1, the Authority issued $214 million in bonds, along with $27.7 million in directly placed bonds, to finance approximately 750 mortgages for low- to moderate-income first-time homebuyers, along with financing for about 450 units of affordable housing at Brookfield Village Apartments in Brookfield ($7.3 million), Casa Nueva and Sheldon Wyllys Apartments in Hartford, and Schoolhouse Apartments in Waterbury.

By the end of November, an additional $35 million in bonds will be directly placed and used to finance 157 units of affordable rental housing at Cherry Street Lofts in Bridgeport.

Recent bond issues, combined with $654 million in bonds issued earlier in the year, will bring the Authority’s 2016 total to more than $935 million in bonds, according to Karl Kilduff, its executive director.

Print