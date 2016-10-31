Marriott cutting 163 Stamford jobs

Marriott has informed the state Department of Labor (DOL) that it is eliminating “approximately 163 employees” at the former Starwood headquarters in Stamford between Dec. 31 and Jan. 13, 2017. Marriott’s $13.6 billion acquisition of Starwood was finalized on Sept. 23.

The round of layoffs will include everyone from administrative assistants to senior vice presidents, the hotelier told the DOL in a letter, which noted that employees notified of being laid off can apply for Marriott jobs expected to be posted “in the coming weeks.”

Starwood relocated from White Plains, N.Y., to Stamford in 2012, thanks in part to an $80 million incentives package put together by then-Gov. Jodi Rell. In 2014, Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development loaned Starwood $5 million under the condition that it increase its Stamford presence from 980 people to 1,320 by the end of 2017.

