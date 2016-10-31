CBRE named leasing agent at Doral Arrowwood’s Annex

By John Golden

No Comment

CBRE Group Inc. has been named the exclusive leasing agent for The Annex at Doral Arrowwood, a meeting and office facility at the 114-acre resort and conference center at 975 Anderson Hill Road in Purchase, the real estate brokerage firm announced.

From CBRE’s Stamford office, the team of William Cuddy Jr., CBRE executive vice president, and Jacqueline Novotny, senior associate, will oversee the leasing assignment on behalf of ownership.
The Annex is an independent wing of the Doral Arrowwood resort, which is managed by Benchmark Hospitality International. CBRE will market the property’s 110,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference space and 35,000 square feet of Class A office space with a private entrance.

Regarding potential tenants, “Corporate conference center use would be ideal and educational, studio production and general corporate uses would work exceptionally well in this setting,” said Cuddy.

Print

In : Latest News, Marketing, Real Estate, Westchester

About the author

John Golden
As managing editor of the Business Journals, John Golden directs news coverage of Westchester and Fairfield counties and the Hudson Valley region. He was an award-winning upstate columnist and feature writer before joining the Business Journal in 2007. He is the author of “Northern Drift: Sketches on the New York Frontier,” a collection of his regional journalism.

Related Articles

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS