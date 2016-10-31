CBRE named leasing agent at Doral Arrowwood’s Annex

CBRE Group Inc. has been named the exclusive leasing agent for The Annex at Doral Arrowwood, a meeting and office facility at the 114-acre resort and conference center at 975 Anderson Hill Road in Purchase, the real estate brokerage firm announced.

From CBRE’s Stamford office, the team of William Cuddy Jr., CBRE executive vice president, and Jacqueline Novotny, senior associate, will oversee the leasing assignment on behalf of ownership.

The Annex is an independent wing of the Doral Arrowwood resort, which is managed by Benchmark Hospitality International. CBRE will market the property’s 110,000 square feet of state-of-the-art conference space and 35,000 square feet of Class A office space with a private entrance.

Regarding potential tenants, “Corporate conference center use would be ideal and educational, studio production and general corporate uses would work exceptionally well in this setting,” said Cuddy.

