Third Sunshine Senior Residence opening in Stamford

Sunshine Senior Residence is opening a third location in Stamford, according to owner Gary Ferone. The new facility, which is accepting applications, should be open by year’s end, Ferone said. Located on Old Logging Road – Ferone declined to give a specific address – the new residence joins Sunshines at 27 Fox Hill Road and at 463 Roxbury Road.

Sunshine facilities are all-inclusive residences, with everything included in the monthly rental fee. Each is wheelchair-accessible and equipped with safety rails, provides 24/7 safety monitoring by interior and exterior cameras; and is visited weekly by a registered nurse, with an RN always on call.

Resident activities include exercise classes, musical sessions, movie nights, arts and crafts, Zumba and games.

Print