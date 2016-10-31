Ulster Savings awards grant to Mill Street Loft

The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation awarded a $5,000 grant to Mill Street Loft, a non-profit that serves youth in need throughout Poughkeepsie.

The grant will help fund Mill Street Loft’s Habilidad program, an arts-based life skills training and career exploration program for low-income Latino and Hispanic youth.

Through the program, more than 60 young people aged 14 to 17 work with professional bilingual artist educators to explore career paths and employment options that use the arts to develop communication, leadership and decision-making skills. Mill Street Loft launched Habilidad in 2004.

The Ulster Savings Charitable Foundation is funded through the Kingston-based Ulster Savings Bank.

