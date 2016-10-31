Palmer out, Young in as Westport P&Z director

Steven Palmer, director of the Westport Planning and Zoning Department since April, has resigned from that office to take a similar position with another, unnamed town.

Deputy Director Mary Young will take over for Palmer effective Nov. 14, according to Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe.

Young has been a member of Westport’s P&Z staff since 2002. Prior to that, she served on Greenwich’s P&Z staff. In addition to her duties as director, she will lead the update of the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development and will co-chair the Saugatuck TOD Master Plan Steering Committee, currently in its final stages of formation.

Palmer’s exit comes just a few days after that of Westport P&Z Vice Chair David Lessing, who resigned due to the travel requirements at his job as executive vice president at wealth management firm Beechwood Bermuda.

A successor will be chosen by the town’s Democratic committee, according to P&Z Chair Cathy Walsh.

