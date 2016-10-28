Drought watch declared in Connecticut

Governor Dannel P. Malloy has issued Connecticut’s first-ever Drought Watch, covering six of the state’s eight counties.

“After three years of precipitation shortfalls, we are moving to a Drought Watch and it would be extremely helpful if residents could be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to help stretch our water supply,” Governor Malloy said in a statement issued by his office, which blamed the situation on “historically warm temperatures” and below-normal precipitation during the summer.

The Drought Watch covers Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, and Tolland Counties, and the state’s Interagency Drought Workgroup has asked businesses, residents, businesses and municipalities to voluntarily reduce their water use by around 15 percent. A Drought Advisory that was issued in June for New London and Windham Counties will remain in effect, along with the request for a 10 percent water use reduction within those counties.

Twenty Connecticut-based water companies have also requested voluntary conservation or imposed mandatory restrictions. The average levels for drinking water reservoirs are less than 80 percent of normal, with some less than half full.

