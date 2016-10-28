Boehringer, Diageo make separate “best global employers” lists

Boehringer Ingelheim and Diageo — European companies whose U.S. headquarters are in Fairfield County — have made separate annual lists of the world’s best employers.

Privately held pharmaceutical company Boehringer — based in Ingelheim, Germany, with U.S. operations run out of Ridgefield — placed 16th on Science magazine’s “Top 20 Employer” rankings, with the publication citing its performance in areas such as financial strength, easy adaptation to change and its research-driven environment. This is the 12th consecutive year that the company made the Science list, which was topped this year by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of Tarrytown, N.Y. Boehringer was also recently included on Working Mother magazine’s “100 Best Companies” for the fifth straight year.

Multinational alcoholic beverage firm Diageo — based in London, with North American operations situated in Norwalk — came in 19th on Fortune magazine’s “25 Best Global Companies to Work For” tally, the only beverages company to do so. This is the sixth straight year that Diageo has made the Fortune rankings, which found Google, headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., at the top.

