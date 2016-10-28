Hospitality Resource Group to host educational summit

The Hospitality Resource Group Inc. will host a Hospitality Educational Summit at the Westchester Marriott at 670 White Plains Rd. in Tarrytown on Nov. 7.

Hospitality business leaders and managers have the opportunity to learn about industry trends and discuss best practices. The program will feature speakers and workshops on trending hospitality topics including energy, legal issues and tourism, and networking opportunities. A keynote address be given by marketing consultant and author Russell Zwanka, a professor with the School of Business at SUNY New Paltz. There will also be award presentations and a tasting and culinary demonstration.

The event will run from noon to 5:45 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit hrginc.net/register/hospitality-educational-summit/ or contact the Hospitality Resource Group at 914-761-7111 or Jenna@hrginc.net.

Print