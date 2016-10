People’s United Bank and the law firm Pullman and Comley LLC will be hosting an event Nov. 2 titled “Celebrating Diversity in the Greater Bridgeport Business Community.”

The third annual networking event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby of People’s United Bank at 850 Main St. in Bridgeport. Women- and minority-owned businesses will be showcased during the reception.

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

To RSVP, send an email to event@pullcom.com or call 203-330-2059.

Print