Regeneron named best biopharmaceutical employer by Science magazine

Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. was named the world’s number one biopharmaceutical employer by Science magazine in its annual Top Employers Survey.

“This recognition goes to the heart of who we are at Regeneron – a science-driven company with incredibly passionate people working relentlessly to bring new medicines to people with serious diseases,” said George D. Yancopoulos, president of Regeneron Laboratories and chief scientific officer at Regeneron.

The magazine polled nearly 6,000 employees in the biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical and related fields to make the determination. According to Science, 56 percent of responses were from from North America, 28 percent were from Europe and 12 percent were from the Asia.

Regeneron earned high ratings from respondents for a number of characteristics, according to the company, including treating employees with respect and loyalty, operating in a socially responsible manner, adapting effectively to change, producing quality research, being an innovative leader in the industry and having a clear vision for future success.

“Our success is a direct result of our unique culture of innovation and collaboration,” Yancopoulos said. “We’ve grown dramatically over the past five years to more than 5,000 employees, and our top priority is maintaining an environment that empowers people to do their best work and have the best possible time doing it.”

Regeneron has ranked first in the survey in four of the past six years, and was ranked second in 2015 and 2011.

