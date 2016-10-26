Stamford, Bridgeport receive $45K to address environmental issues

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D) and Chris Murphy (D) and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-4th) have announced a $45,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to fund community projects addressing environmental and public health issues in Stamford and Bridgeport.

The funds, made through the EPA’s 2016 Healthy Communities Grant Program, include $25,000 to Stamford’s Charter Oak Communities for its “Fairgate Farm Community Composting Initiative” project, aimed at educating the city’s West Side residents and businesses about composting; and $20,000 to Bridgeport’s Center for Ecological Technology for its “Don’t Waste Bridgeport” project, which seeks to reduce the quantity of wasted food by working with food generators in Bridgeport to reduce, donate, and compost as much leftover food as possible.

The Healthy Communities Grant Program is focused on addressing environmental and public health issues facing New England communities by funding projects that will reduce environmental risks, protect and improve human health, and improve the quality of life for communities and residents. This year, the EPA has awarded 12 grants across New England under the Healthy Communities program, totaling $270,566.

