Retail sales up, wholesale down at Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. reported fiscal first quarter net sales of $193.3 million, a 1.5 percent increase over the previous first quarter.

The Danbury-based furniture chain said that retail net sales were up 4.3 percent to $152.3 million, while comparable store net sales were up 5.7 percent. Wholesale net sales, however, fell by 4.9 percent to $114.6 million.

The company also reported $0.43 earnings per share, a net margin of 7.13 percent, and a return on equity of 14.21 percent for the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Print