New marketing director at Maritime Aquarium
By Phil HallOctober 26, 2016 No Comment
The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has named Tina Tison as its new director of marketing.
Tison was previously managing director at the Norwalk-based advertising agency Media Storm. Prior to that, she was a vice president at two New York-based agencies, Grey Worldwide and Young & Rubicam. Tison, who holds a B.A. in journalism from Washington and Lee University, is a Fairfield resident and a two-time Effie Award winner for her work in consumer product marketing.
In her new position, Tison will be responsible for the aquarium’s marketing and communications endeavors.
