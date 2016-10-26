New marketing director at Maritime Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk has named Tina Tison as its new director of marketing.

Tison was previously managing director at the Norwalk-based advertising agency Media Storm. Prior to that, she was a vice president at two New York-based agencies, Grey Worldwide and Young & Rubicam. Tison, who holds a B.A. in journalism from Washington and Lee University, is a Fairfield resident and a two-time Effie Award winner for her work in consumer product marketing.

In her new position, Tison will be responsible for the aquarium’s marketing and communications endeavors.

Print