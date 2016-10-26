Boutique law firm launches in Stamford

A new boutique law firm, Vocke Law Group, has opened its office at 2 Stamford Plaza, Suite 1002, 281 Tresser Blvd. in Stamford.

The firm, which comprises several former “big law” trial partners and senior insurance executives with experience addressing various C-suite challenges, was founded by Damon Vocke, former president and global general counsel of General Re Corp.

Other partners are Cynthia Bordelon, Ronald Lepinskas, Scott Ostericher, and Tomas M. Thompson. Together their focus will be on high-stakes litigation, internal investigations, crisis management, and whistleblower complaints for (re)insurance and financial-services companies.

