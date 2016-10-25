Seminar to focus on financial contingencies

If something were to happen to you, would your family and loved ones be prepared to act on your behalf?

That is the central question that will be addressed at a seminar titled, “Putting your Financial House in Order.” The free seminar will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at Morgan Stanley offices, 2000 Westchester Ave., Purchase.

Often, people do not take time to discuss or prepare for the financial consequences of emergencies, major life events, illnesses or deaths.

The seminar will cover topics such as centralizing important information and communicating plans and intentions to family members and loved ones.

The event is aimed at high income professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, and at people who anticipate they will become high income earners.

Despite high incomes, lawyer Max Gaujean said, some professionals do not have a will, an accountant, an attorney or life insurance.

Often, only one person knows the household finances, and family members do not want to talk about unpleasant possibilities.

“The time to talk is not when things go bad,” Gaujean said.

The seminar will feature Gaujean and Gary Sastow of Brown, Gruttadaro, Gaujean, Prato & Sastow, a health care law firm in White Plains, and Mary Gibbons Gardiner, a Morgan Stanley financial planner.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Jennifer Piazza at jpiazza@bggplaw.com or 914-949-5300.

