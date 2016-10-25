The WorkPlace receives $5.1 million grant for senior employment program

The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) has granted $5,123,777 to The WorkPlace to provide job training and employment services statewide through the Senior Community Service Employment Program.

The award provides funding through the end of Program Year 2016; following that, DOL expects grantees to receive funding for an additional three years.

The program “will expand opportunities for older, low-income adults to achieve economic self-sufficiency,” said Joseph Carbone, president and CEO of Bridgeport-based The WorkPlace. “Our experience serving the long-term unemployed through the nationally recognized Platform to Employment program has prepared us to provide the most promising workforce strategies to help individuals learn the employment skills needed to obtain good jobs and achieve financial stability.”

The seniors program is aimed at unemployed, low-income individuals, aged 55 and older, with otherwise poor employment prospects. Participants can also receive employment assistance through the American Job Centers.

