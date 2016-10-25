Council of Industry to host annual luncheon and expo

The Council of Industry, a nonprofit manufacturer’s association in the Hudson Valley, will host its annual Luncheon and Member/Associate Member Expo at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 18. The event will showcase the products and services the council’s members provide.

The keynote speaker will be Wanda Felton, vice chair and first vice president of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. The luncheon will also feature the recognition of graduates of the council’s Manufacturing Leadership program, an partnership initiative with SUNY Dutchess that provides training in the necessary skill sets for supervisors and managers.

Registration and additional information about the event can be found on the Council’s website, councilofindustry.org.

