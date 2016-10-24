Durst lecture series brings novelist back to Purchase College

Two young American novelists will join in readings and a conversation at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at SUNY Purchase College as part of the college’s Durst Distinguished Lecture Series.

The free program this Thursday will be presented in the Purchase College library at 735 Anderson Hill Road.

A graduate of the Iowa Writer’s Workshop, novelist Alexander Chee is the author of “Edinburgh,” which won the Lambda Editor’s Choice Prize and the Asian American Writers Workshop Literature Award, and the recently published “The Queen of the Night.”

Novelist Garth Greenwell is a graduate of Purchase College and the Iowa Writers’ Workshop. His debut novel, “What Belongs to You,” was published this year by Farrar, Straus and Giroux. He holds the Richard E. Guthrie Memorial Fellowship at the University of Iowa.

Anthony Domestico, assistant professor of literature at Purchase College, described both Greenwell and Chee as “brilliant stylists” who “honestly explore desire, especially queer desire, in its many and complex forms.”

