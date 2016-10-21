Norwalk previews app to promote local tourism

In an effort to expand its destination as a cultural tourism site, the Norwalk Arts Commission is offering a two-hour preview of a new mobile app this Sunday that is designed to highlight historical points of interest around the city.

The app preview will feature five tours, including an examination of the artwork at Norwalk’s City Hall created as part of the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. Also featured will be a focus on the Colonial-era Grumman-St. John House and the Norwalk Green. Former Mayor Frank Zullo and Town Clerk Rick McQuaid are among the Norwalk residents providing provide English-language audio recordings on the app, and actor Oscar Castillo is recording the Spanish-language version.

“Cultural tourism is a growing segment of our economy and we want visitors to enjoy themselves when they come to Norwalk,” said Mayor Harry Rilling. “These self-guided tours provide a free and easy way to enjoy Norwalk’s many attractions. I am certain that everyone who tries the tours will find them to be fun and interesting.”

The app will be available for free download at otocast.com on Sunday between 1 and 3:00 p.m.

Print