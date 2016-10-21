Manhattanville College set to inaugurate Michael Geisler as new president

Manhattanville College will officially have its 13th president Sunday when it inaugurates Michael E. Geisler to the post in a public ceremony.

Geisler, formerly a VP at Middlebury College in Vermont, will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 23 in O’Bryne Chapel at the college’s Purchase campus.

The role opened up at the school following the retirement of Jon C. Strauss in June, who spent five years at the helm of the private liberal arts school. Geisler was unanimously approved by the college’s board in Dec. 2015 and assumed the role in July.

Giesler will be introduced at the ceremony by Driss Ouaouicha, president of Al Akhawayn University in Morocco. The ceremony will include an academic procession with faculty, delegates, senior administration, the inauguration committee, former and current trustees, former presidents, a religious officiant and salutatory speakers.

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, will offer salutations, as well as Marsha Gordon, the president and CEO of the Westchester Business Council; Judith Johnson of the New York State Board of Regents; Rosemary Feal, executive director of the Modern Language Association; and Lisa Dolling, Manhattanville’s provost.

Giesler was a professor of German at Middlebury for more than 20 years before adding the role of VP of risk and compliance at the private university. Prior to that he was VP for the Language Schools and Schools Abroad at Middlebury.

