PCSB Bank, American Heart Association hosting cook-off

PCSB Bank will host a Healthy Eating Community Cook-Off on Nov. 2 at its headquarters at 2651 Strang Boulevard in Yorktown Heights. The program, co-sponsored by the American Heart Association, will help raise awareness for the nonprofit’s National Eating Healthy Day.

The public is invited to submit their favorite healthy recipes at one of PCSB’s 15 local branches in Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess and Rockland counties. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 25.

“As a community-focused bank, we are dedicated to enhancing the well-being of the people in the counties we serve — and this includes physical as well as financial health,” said Joseph D. Roberto, chairman, president and CEO of PCSB. “The Community Cook-Off s a fun way to encourage people to make healthier food choices, while still enjoying delicious meals.”

Four recipes will be selected to represent each of the counties where branches are located. Winners will receive a prize and be invited to present their recipes at the Healthy Eating Community Cook-Off event where a panel of judges will taste each dish and select a Community Cook-off Champion. The winner will receive a Series 2 Apple Watch.

For more information about National Eating Healthy Day, visit Heart.org/nationaleatinghealthyday.

Print