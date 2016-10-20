CNR gets $2.7 million for teachers of students learning English

The College of New Rochelle was awarded a $2.7 million National Professional Development grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund a program that will provide advanced education for teachers of students who are learning the English language.

The program, Rigor for the Education of Successful English Language Learners through their Teacher, or RESET, is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2017.

“School districts throughout the country are struggling to meet the growing need for certified teachers of English language learners, a need that is particularly acute in the New York area,” said David Donnelly, dean of the the college’s graduate school.

Donnelly said the program will create pathways for teachers to advance their skills in educating English language learners so they are able to effectively serve those students.

Through the RESET program, The College of New Rochelle will partner with educational agencies and school districts that have high numbers of English language-learning students and a limited number of faculty to serve them.

The College of New Rochelle has already signed partnership agreements with Southern Westchester Board of Cooperative Educational Services, the Ossining School District and Yonkers Public Schools.

The program is expected to provide full tuition for 50 graduate students annually for the next five years.

“This is a major initiative to meet the growing demand for teachers who are certified to educate English language learners in the region,” said RESET program director Estee Lopez. “Our goal is to build a greater capacity of skilled educators in the school system.”

For more information about the RESET program, call 914-654-5412.

