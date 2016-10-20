Bigelow Tea CEO to discuss women’s challenges at Sacred Heart

Bigelow Tea president and CEO Cindi Bigelow will be the guest at Linda McMahon’s sixth “Women Can Have It All” discussion at Sacred Heart University on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m.

McMahon’s ongoing series features female leaders across a variety of industries who discuss topics relevant to women in the workplace, such as management, entrepreneurship and launching and changing careers, while balancing career, family and personal time.

McMahon’s company, Women’s Leadership Live, aims to promote leadership opportunities for women. McMahon is also the co-founder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Sponsored by the Jack Welch College of Business, admission to the event — which will be held at Sacred Heart’s Frank and Marisa Martire Business & Communications Center in Fairfield — is free.

