FCMA to honor doctors, supporters at annual meeting

Fairfield Coutny physicians will be honored for their career achievements at this year’s annual meeting of the Fairfield County Medical Association (FCMA) from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Inn at Longshore, 260 Compo Road South, Westport.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Dr. Hassan A. Tetteh, author of “Gifts of the Heart.” Dr. Tetteh’s presentation is titled “Human Care: Revive Your Healing Passion and Thrive.”

The FCMA’s Physicians Extraordinaire Award Ceremony will also be held, honoring local practicing physicians for their commitment to high-quality medical care and patient treatment.

State Rep. Daniel Carter (R-2nd District) will receive the FCMA’s 2016 Legislator of the Year award for “being a strong patient and physician advocate at the State Capitol and for his instrumental role in helping to craft improvements to the Connecticut Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which is aimed at addressing the opioid crisis.” Additionally, seven physicians who have been practicing medicine for 50 years will be recognized for their career longevity.

For more information, visit the association’s website at fcma.org

