Columbus Avenue retail site sold in Mount Vernon

By John Golden

Randhawas Estate Corp., of Danbury, paid $1.6 million for a retail property at 515 S. Columbus Ave in Mount Vernon that the buyer plans to renovate and reopen as a Burger King restaurant.

The approximately 2,500-square-foot, freestanding building formerly was occupied by a Chase bank branch and includes two drive-thus, according to Aries Deitch and Endelson Inc.

Barry Endelson, president of the Hartsdale real estate brokerage, represented the seller, Samara Realty Holdings LLC, of Rowayton, Conn. Andrew Paul, of Pyramid Real Estate in Stamford, represented the buyer.

