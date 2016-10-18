Greiner-Maltz launches capital markets group

Greiner-Maltz Realty Advisors in Rye Brook has launched a capital markets group to help customers structure and place debt and equity related to real estate purchases.

The new division’s formation recently was announced by Ayall Schanzer, Greiner-Maltz president and CEO.

Schanzer said the capital markets group will be led by Robert S. Schneiderman. A Chappaqua resident, Schneiderman co-founded and is managing member of Parallel Asset Management LLC, a real estate asset management and advisory company in Armonk. He has worked on debt and equity deals for commercial real estate assets nationwide in excess of $1.2 billion, according to Greiner-Maltz.

Schneiderman previously was a principal and chief credit officer at Parallel Capital LLC in Armonk, a private national commercial real estate securitized lender.

Schneiderman in the announcement said many Greiner-Maltz clients “have longstanding relationships with financial institutions. However, we often add value by not only negotiating better rates, but understanding the nuances of various covenants, terms and conditions that could have a significant impact in optimizing the structure of a loan. I look forward to leading the new Capital Markets Group as we continue to expand our reach and range of services.”

Schanzer said the capital markets group was formed “in furtherance of our goal to be more than just brokers but rather a full service end-to-end solution to our customers and clients.”

In addition to its office at 800 Westchester Ave. in Rye Brook, Greiner-Maltz also has offices in Plainview on Long Island, Long Island City in Queens, and Moonachie, N.J.

