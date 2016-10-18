Herbert named president/CEO of Bridgeport Regional Business Council

The board of directors of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council (BBRC) has unanimously approved Mickey Herbert as its new president and CEO.

Herbert will replace current BRBC President Paul Timpanelli, who announced his retirement last year after leading the group for 28 years. Timpanelli’s last day is scheduled to be Oct. 31.

“The BRBC has a tremendous opportunity to begin to transform itself at a very critical time in its history,” Armando Goncalves, the organization’s board chair and division president at Peoples United Bank, wrote to BRBC members. “I believe that the skills that Mickey will bring to the table will lay the groundwork, in partnership with our volunteer leadership, to redefine and update the role of the BRBC in a manner which will enable our resources to be more effectively dedicated to building a renewed business environment.”

Herbert, who has been on the BRBC for several years and served as its chairman for two, has operated Michael E. Herbert Consulting for the past six-plus years. Previously he was president and CEO of ConnectiCare; an executive vice president at that insurer’s parent company, EmblemHealth; and president of minor league baseball team the Bridgeport Bluefish.

Print