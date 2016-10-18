ACG CT schedules health care conference in Stamford for November

The Connecticut Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG CT) will hold its second annual Health Care Conference on Nov. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Stamford Marriott.

The event, part of the organization’s monthly breakfast meetings, will include a panel discussion, “From Closing to Value Enhancement – Increasing Value from Health Care Transactions.” Moderated by Lou Feuerstein, health care audit managing director at event sponsor Grant Thornton, the panel will include David Howard, health care performance improvement partner at Grant Thornton; Leslie Levinson, co-chair of the transactional health law group at Robinson & Cole; Vincent Tammaro, CFO, Yale-New Haven Health; and Adam Dolder, managing director, Great Point Partners.

Lance Beder, Grant Thornton’s health care transaction services partner, will deliver opening remarks; he will be followed by Cain Brothers’ Managing Director Todd Rudsenske and Vice President Eugene Goldenberg, who will discuss “The State of M&A in Health Care Investing.”

Discounted registration fees expire on Nov. 2. Admission is free for members and young members of ACG CT; $55-75 for members of other ACG chapters; and $75-95 for non-members. For more information, contact jmaude@acg.org or visit acg.org/connecticut.

