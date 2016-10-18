Praxair forms joint venture with GE Aviation

Praxair Surface Technologies Inc. has partnered with GE Aviation to create PG Technologies, with Danbury-based Praxair holding the majority interest in the joint venture.

PG Technologies will focus on development, support and application of specialized coatings tailored for GE Aviation’s and CFM International’s current and future engine models, including the GE9X and LEAP engines. CFM International is a 50/50 joint venture company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines of France.

PG Technologies will be headquartered in Indianapolis, with coating operations taking place there and at facilities in Ellisville, Miss. and the Republic of Singapore. Praxair’s global facility network will support he new firm’s services.

Print