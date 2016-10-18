British brand Hobbs to launch first U.S. store at The Westchester

Hobbs, a London-based women’s fashion brand, will launch its first stand-alone store in the U.S. at The Westchester at 125 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

The company will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 21 at noon at its new store, which sits on Retail Level 1 in the mall’s Nordstrom Wing by Center Court.

Hobbs USA president Jim Walters will be in attendance at the event, and shoppers will be able to win prizes and incentives and shop at discounted prices.

The company’s White Plains opening follows its launch in five Bloomingdale’s stores in the U.S. in 2014, including stores in New York; Newtown, Mass.; King of Prussia, Pa.; Hackensack, N.J. and McLean, Va.

