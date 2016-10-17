State offering $5 million for energy efficiency projects in Yonkers, upstate

A new initiative out of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office is offering up to $5 million in state funds to “forward-thinking” energy efficiency projects in Yonkers and four other cities upstate.

Part of Cuomo’s Five Cities Energy Plans initiative, the new competition offers funding to the top projects in Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and Buffalo.

The state launched the Five Cities Energy Plans initiative last year to help the cities reduce energy costs and carbon emissions and support the creation of clean-energy technologies and jobs.

Applications are due in January and will be evaluated based on energy savings and cost-effectiveness; relevance to the city’s energy plan; shovel-readiness; reinvestment of savings; innovation and other impacts, according to the press release from Cuomo’s office. Projects are eligible for up $500,000 in funding per project and cities may submit multiple proposals.

“This administration is committed to reducing the state’s carbon footprint and supporting the development of innovative technologies to combat the rising economic and environmental costs of climate change,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also touted the program’s ability also help meet the governor’s Clean Energy Standard, which calls for half of the electricity in the state to be sourced from renewable energy by 2030.

Print