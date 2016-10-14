Amtrak trains to feature New York-produced booze and snacks

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the Taste NY local food promotion initiative will team up with Amtrak to bring New York-produced food and drinks to the passenger rail service’s trains.

Cuomo said that Amtrak will add Taste NY items to the cafe cars on 13 trains, which Amtrak estimates carry 1 million passengers per year.

“New York companies produce some of the best food and beverages anywhere, and through the Taste NY program, these great products are getting more and more exposure across the state and around the globe,” Cuomo said.

The trains will soon stock KIND snack bars produced in Manhattan; Always Bagels from Long Island; Chobani yogurt, produced in the state’s southern tier; Sweet Sam’s coffee cakes from the Bronx, Brooklyn Defender IPA; Ommegang beer, brewed in Cooperstown, and Nine Pin Cider from Albany.

The local products will be available on the Maple Leaf, Adirondack, Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains.

Print