Cintas breaks ground on 60,000-square-foot Yonkers facility

Cintas Corp. broke ground on Thursday on a 62,445-square-foot service facility at 325 Corporate Blvd. South in Yonkers.

At the new $25.1 million regional service facility in the South Westchester Executive Park, the Cincinnati-based company plans to consolidate its uniform-supply and service operations for 30,000 people in the New York metropolitan area and outlying counties. The facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

The plant will include a 13,000-square-foot laundry, 9,000 square feet of office space and additional sales, service and maintenance areas.

At capacity, the Cintas facility will employ 200 people and will create 25 full-time construction jobs during the 11-month construction period.

“As Yonkers participates in more and more groundbreakings throughout the city, we are seeing our developments spotlight the diverse jobs and new industries coming here, including Cintas,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “Now more than ever, business developers are confident in the future of Yonkers and they’re saying so by investing in us.”

The Yonkers IDA board in November 2014 gave its preliminary approval of financial incentives for the project. Cintas would receive up to $722,500 in sales tax exemptions on construction materials and furnishings and equipment for the plant.

For the fiscal 2016 year, Cintas reported revenues of $4.9 billion and net income of $456.9 million. It has about 30,000 employees at more than 430 facilities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

Print