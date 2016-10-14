Myong Gourmet to open in Saw Mill Club

Myong Gourmet, a restaurant owned by chef Myong Feiner, will open inside health club Saw Mill Club at 77 Kensico Drive in Mount Kisco. Myong Gourmet is also slated to open a restaurant at the Saw Mill Club East at 333 N. Bedford Road in Mount Kisco in the coming months.

“Myong Gourmet and Saw Mill Club possess a natural synergy as integrity, quality, and health serve as the cornerstones for both of our brands,” Feiner said. “I’m looking forward to debuting an expanded menu that conveys my excitement over this partnership and a positive step toward the future of Myong Gourmet.”

Myong Gourmet operated at 487 Main St. in Mount Kisco before closing earlier this year.

For more information, visit SawMillClub.com or call 914-241-0797.

Print