Fact Sheet: Gigabit broadband

The Westchester County Association announced Oct. 6 that it would lead a private-public partnership with the county’s four largest cities to launch gigabit broadband. Here are the facts:

What cities are part of the plan? Mount Vernon, New Rochelle, Yonkers and White Plains.

What’s the cost? Estimated $750 million.

When will this be done? The WCA estimated the project can be completed in three to five years.

How fast is gigabit internet? One gigabit per second is about 200 times faster than a typical broadband connection. The WCA says it is considering speeds that will exceed five gigabits per second.

What other cities have it? Fifty cities or metro areas around the country have access to some form of gigabit internet. This would be the first project in New York state.

