CFOs to be honored in Norwalk

Financial executives working in Fairfield County will be honored at the upcoming CFO of the Year Awards. The Fairfield County Business Journal and RSM, the accounting firm formerly known as McGladrey, will present the event at Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

The CFO of the Year Awards were open to any chief financial officer or counterpart who has worked a minimum of two years for a public or private company or nonprofit in Fairfield County. For the fifth year, the awards event recognizes the leaders who grow their businesses and create economic opportunity in the region.

Connecticut state comptroller Kevin Lembo will open the award ceremony as the keynote speaker. Prior to being elected in 2014, Lembo was Connecticut’s first state health care advocate. His initiatives include transparency in government and advocacy for children in foster care.

Additional event sponsors include Rakow Commercial Realty Group, Robert Half, Gilda Bonanno LLC and Val’s Putnam Wines and Liquors.

The winners chosen by a panel of judges will be recognized at the event. Winners include:

Mark Antonini , The Center for Family Justice

, The Center for Family Justice Susan Bader , Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists

, Connecticut Orthopaedic Specialists George Barrios , WWE

, WWE John Gettings , Norwalk Community Health Center

, Norwalk Community Health Center Mike Lungariello , Intrepid Aviation

, Intrepid Aviation Lori Pasqualini , Ability Beyond

, Ability Beyond Fred Rubin, Five Star Products, Inc.

To register, visit westfaironline.com/cfo_fair. For more information, contact Danielle Brody at 914-358-0757 or dbrody@westfairinc.com.

Print