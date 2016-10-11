Xerox reels in $110 million USDA contract

Xerox has landed a 10-year, $110 million contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for managed print services across all USDA agencies.

The Norwalk company will install and support up to 16,000 Xerox ConnectKey-enabled printers and multifunction devices at more than 3,000 USDA sites around the globe.

Xerox will also provide ongoing service and support including help desks, maintenance, analytics and reporting services, managed through a secure web portal that has been customized for the USDA.

The agreement is part of the USDA’s effort to establish a print, copy, fax and scan environment with fewer devices and a low footprint, according to Mike Zimmer, president of U.S.-based large enterprise operations at Xerox.

“With Xerox’s technology and services, the USDA can reduce spending while modernizing their operations, improving security and freeing up vital IT resources to support mission-critical programs,” Zimmer said.

