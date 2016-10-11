Political junkies to feast at Road to the White House event

By Bill Heltzel

Political junkies will get a lot to chew on at a “Road to the White House” forum ten days before the Nov. 8 presidential election.

The Business Council of Westchester has lined up a panel of political pundits and elected officials to discuss the presidential election and state races, on Friday, Oct. 28.

The speakers include:

  • Ed Cox, state Republican chairman,
  • Christine Quinn, state Democratic vice chair,
  • John Flanagan, state Senate majority leader,
  • Andrea Stewart-Cousins, state Senate Democratic Conference leader,
  • Lane Filler, Newsday editorial board member,
  • Susan DelPercio, Republican strategist and MSNBC political commentator,
  • Ashley Koning, interim director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling,
  • Azi Payabarah, Politico senior reporter, who will be the keynote speaker.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Reckson Metro Center, 360 Hamilton Ave., White Plains. Continental breakfast and lunch will be served.

Tickets cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

People can register on the Business Council’s events page at thebcw.org. For more information, contact John Ravitz at 914-948-2110.

Bill Heltzel
Bill Heltzel has covered criminal justice, courts, government and sports – as a beat reporter and investigative reporter – for daily newspapers in Florida, Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He worked for Bloomberg LP in training and sales. He joined The Business Journal in 2016.
