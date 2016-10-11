Political junkies to feast at Road to the White House event

Political junkies will get a lot to chew on at a “Road to the White House” forum ten days before the Nov. 8 presidential election.
The Business Council of Westchester has lined up a panel of political pundits and elected officials to discuss the presidential election and state races, on Friday, Oct. 28.
The speakers include:
- Ed Cox, state Republican chairman,
- Christine Quinn, state Democratic vice chair,
- John Flanagan, state Senate majority leader,
- Andrea Stewart-Cousins, state Senate Democratic Conference leader,
- Lane Filler, Newsday editorial board member,
- Susan DelPercio, Republican strategist and MSNBC political commentator,
- Ashley Koning, interim director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling,
- Azi Payabarah, Politico senior reporter, who will be the keynote speaker.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Reckson Metro Center, 360 Hamilton Ave., White Plains. Continental breakfast and lunch will be served.
Tickets cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members.
People can register on the Business Council’s events page at thebcw.org. For more information, contact John Ravitz at 914-948-2110.
