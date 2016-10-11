Political junkies to feast at Road to the White House event

Political junkies will get a lot to chew on at a “Road to the White House” forum ten days before the Nov. 8 presidential election.

The Business Council of Westchester has lined up a panel of political pundits and elected officials to discuss the presidential election and state races, on Friday, Oct. 28.

The speakers include:

Ed Cox, state Republican chairman,

Christine Quinn, state Democratic vice chair,

John Flanagan, state Senate majority leader,

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, state Senate Democratic Conference leader,

Lane Filler, Newsday editorial board member,

Susan DelPercio, Republican strategist and MSNBC political commentator,

Ashley Koning, interim director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling,

Azi Payabarah, Politico senior reporter, who will be the keynote speaker.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Reckson Metro Center, 360 Hamilton Ave., White Plains. Continental breakfast and lunch will be served.

Tickets cost $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

People can register on the Business Council’s events page at thebcw.org. For more information, contact John Ravitz at 914-948-2110.

