Glynwood Center receives $250k federal grant for food programs

Glynwood Center, an agricultural nonprofit in Cold Spring, will receive $249,839 from the United States Department of Agriculture to develop educational and promotional activities to increase local food sales.

The grant, part of the USDA’s Farmers Market Promotion Program, was announced last week by U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-Cold Spring.

“Hudson Valley farmers grow top-quality produce, and as markets throughout the state continue to demand fresh, local foods, our agriculture producers have an opportunity to capitalize on these developments to bring even more good-paying jobs and investments to our area,” said Maloney, a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

Glynwood, founded in 1997, works to advance and promote agriculture in the Hudson Valley through a series of programs, including the Hudson Valley Farm Business Incubator, a farmer training program and an apprenticeship program. The funds will help Glynwood increase sales to ten counties in the Hudson Valley by providing tools to improve market access in the region, according to a press release from Maloney’s office.

“Farmers and producers are facing unique challenges as demand for locally grown produce proliferates,” said Kathleen Frith, Glynwood’s president. “This critical funding will allow us to create a collaborative marketing strategy to benefit regional farmers and educate consumers.”

Print