In a separate letter, Richard Blumenthal and other senators expressed suspicion that the bank may have violated a law protecting military service members.
Senators urge Justice Dept. investigation of Wells Fargo
By Kevin ZimmermanOctober 10, 2016 No Comment
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Women’s Business Development Council honors women in businessSeptember 26, 2016
-
Layoffs at Sikorsky Aircraft imminentJuly 14, 2016
-
SPOTLIGHT
-
The ROI of supporting ‘sandwich generation’ employeesOctober 6, 2016
There’s a growing challenge today’s businesses are facing. Employees in the “sandwich generation,” who were once merely juggling the demands of theRead more ...
-
Peter Falk’s Law designed to protect Alzheimer’s and dementia patientsOctober 6, 2016
Editor’s Note: A bill similar to New York’s recently enacted Falk’s Law was introduced in the Connecticut General Assembly early this year. An amendedRead more ...
-
IT considerations when developing an employeeOctober 6, 2016
In a previous column we discussed the myriad of IT considerations business must take into account when hiring a new employee. But your work doesn’t endRead more ...
-
Roberts Report: Regulation, not government, is choking businessOctober 6, 2016
The recent debate, “Is Government Choking Business?” sponsored by Westfair Communications, raised awareness about an issue that has been much in the news.Read more ...
-
Mastering the ‘game’ of marketingOctober 6, 2016
There is so much information out there in marketing. It makes it hard to get attention and look believable. As we test new things, we don’t know if each newRead more ...