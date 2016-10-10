Teamsters approve Sikorsky deal by wide margin

By Kevin Zimmerman

No Comment

Teamsters Local 1150 overwhelmingly approved an agreement that will keep Sikorsky Aircraft in Connecticut despite a provision cutting starting hourly rates for workers by mid-2017.

This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please login to view this content. Become a member by Registering Here. If you would prefer to start with a 12 week free trial, Click Here.

Print

In : Aviation, Fairfield, Government, Latest News, Manufacturing, Premium Content

About the author

Related Articles

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS