The Food Bank for Westchester will host a food and wine tasting event on Oct. 20 at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains. The event will feature restaurants and chefs from Westchester, an outdoor beer garden and an auction.

All proceeds from “An Evening in Good Taste” will support the Food Bank for Westchester and its children’s programs.

Patron tickets are $225 and can be purchased online or by emailing ayesha.khan@foodbankforwestchester.org.

