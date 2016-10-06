Ribbon-cutting held at Stamford luxury apartment complex

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Element One, a new 220,000 square foot mixed-use luxury residential community in Stamford, was held Oct. 5.

More than 200 guests attended the event, which featured Stamford Mayor David Martin; Samuel Fuller, president of Fuller Development LLC; Clay Fowler, CEO of Spinnaker Real Estate Partners; and Rachel Montoya, community manager of Element One Apartments.

Located at 111 Morgan St., the new building features 175 luxury one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, as well as loft-style apartments.

