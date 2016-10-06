Henkel relocating consumer goods headquarters to Stamford

Henkel Corp. is relocating its consumer goods headquarters from Scottsdale, Ariz. to Stamford, where it plans on creating up to 266 new jobs in the state.

The Germany-based company’s portfolio includes beauty and home care products like Dial soaps, Purex and Right Guard as well as sealants and surface treatments for consumer and industrial use. Earlier this year, the company announced the $3.6 billion acquisition of Wilton-based Sun Products Corp., the manufacturer and marketer of such laundry care products as All and Snuggle; the deal made Henkel the second largest laundry and home care products company in North America, behind Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble.

Henkel said it is committed to retaining the roughly 200 Wilton jobs at the former Sun Products facilities, as well as those at its North American headquarters and Adhesive Technologies General Industries division in Rocky Hill.

The site of the Stamford relocation, expected to begin in the second quarter of 2017 and be completed by early 2018, has yet to be determined.

As part of the relocation agreement, Henkel will participate in the state’s First Five Plus program, operated under the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD). That department will provide a 10-year, $20 million low-interest loan to support the project; in addition, the company may also be eligible for up to $5 million in tax credits through the Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment Tax Credit program, which allows a dollar-to-dollar corporate tax credit of up to 100 percent of capital investment on eligible projects.

DECD’s financial assistance will be used for renovations and leasehold improvements, and fixtures and equipment, as well as other project-related costs.

“When an international company of Henkel’s stature decides to relocate to our state, expand its operations, and create hundreds of new jobs, it sends a message to the rest of the world that Connecticut is serious about working with companies to grow, generate capital investment, and strengthen our economy for the residents of our state,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

