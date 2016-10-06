Xerox introduces Conduent’s brand identity

Xerox has unveiled the global brand identity and logo of Conduent Inc., the business process services company the Norwalk firm is spinning off by the end of the year.

The new company’s name, announced in June, is designed to reflect Conduent’s management of transactions between its clients and customers in such areas as customer care, transportation solutions, health care and digital payments, the company said, with an eye toward driving customer loyalty and retention.

As for the logo, Conduent said that the connection between the “N” and “T” emphasizes how the customer is at the center of its business model, while the three parallelograms are meant to represent Conduent, its clients and their end users.

“We are forming a company built around an unwavering focus on our client’s needs, delivery excellence and a set of core values – all in service of creating more consistent experiences and returns for our stakeholders,” said Ashok Vemuri, CEO of Conduent following the company’s separation from Xerox.

The news follows an earlier announcement that Conduent, with 93,000 employees and 2015 revenues of $7 billion, will publicly trade under the symbol CNDT. Xerox will maintain its symbol, XRX.

